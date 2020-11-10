Colorado’s Congressional Republicans Stay Quiet As President Keeps Up Unsupported Election Fraud Claims

As President Donald Trump continues to tweet out baseless claims about voter fraud, Colorado’s Republican lawmakers in Congress have followed their colleagues by remaining largely silent about the results or whether they accept that the election is settled.

CPR News reached out to all four Republican members of the delegation — Sen. Cory Gardner and Congressmen Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn, and Scott Tipton — for comment and received no reply. This article will be updated if we do.

However, in an August appearance on CPR’s Colorado Matters, Rep. Ken Buck Buck dismissed any concern that if Trump lost he might not concede, saying it was “unbelievable.”

“I don't know where this nonsense comes from,” he said at the time. “It's unbelievable to me that people are that afraid of our system breaking down, that there are that many people in our system that would allow a fraudulent election or a coup or other conduct that is just things that haven't occurred in the past. And that, that won't occur.”

But this is what is exactly what the president is now alleging — without proof and in the face of mounting legal losses — Democrats have done. And his claims appear to be sowing distrust of the electoral process with an increasingly large segment of the American population.

The current silence by Colorado’s top elected GOP officials comes as no surprise to Tyler Sandberg, a Colorado Republican operative. He sees no reason for Republicans to “kick the hornet’s nest right now and create more of a battle” by pushing Trump to concede.

“We’re going to have a very thorough examination of election results, which I hope — long term — will prove to people how secure our elections are,” Sandberg said.