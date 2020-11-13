Behind the Baton: Classical Music Revealed From The Conductor’s Perspective

Courtesy of the Colorado Symphony Conductor Scott O'Neil

CPR Classical fans know the voice of longtime Colorado conductor and educator, Scott O’Neil from his weekly features that reveal and demystify classical music. Starting January 4th, 2021 you can hear Maestro O'Neil nine times a week. He'll share riveting stories about your favorite composers and pieces, many of them told while O'Neil demonstrates from the Steinway piano in the CPR Performance Studio.

This daily feature gives listeners a unique perspective on music from a conductor’s point of view. Let Scott O’Neil take you deep inside the wonder of classical music every day, on CPR Classical beginning Monday, January 4th!

Daily air schedule ~ a new story each week from Scott O’Neil: