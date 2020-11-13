Behind the Baton: Classical Music Revealed From The Conductor’s Perspective
CPR Classical fans know the voice of longtime Colorado conductor and educator, Scott O’Neil from his weekly features that reveal and demystify classical music. Starting January 4th, 2021 you can hear Maestro O'Neil nine times a week. He'll share riveting stories about your favorite composers and pieces, many of them told while O'Neil demonstrates from the Steinway piano in the CPR Performance Studio.
This daily feature gives listeners a unique perspective on music from a conductor’s point of view. Let Scott O’Neil take you deep inside the wonder of classical music every day, on CPR Classical beginning Monday, January 4th!
Daily air schedule ~ a new story each week from Scott O’Neil:
- Monday at 7 a.m.
- Tuesday at 1 p.m.
- Wednesday at 3 p.m
- Thursday at 8 a.m.
- Friday at 11 a.m.
- Saturday at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Behind The Baton on CPR Classical
Listen to CPR Classical by clicking "Listen Live" on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”
The Great Composers Podcast
Host Karla Walker and conductor Scott O'Neil look at the world through the eyes of these gifted artists. Learn about obstacles they overcame, and their loves, losses, successes and failures. You'll feel you know Mozart, Rachmaninov and others as friends.