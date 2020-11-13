Unemployment Claims Double For Gig Workers And People Self-Employed In The Beginning Of November
Twice as many of Colorado’s gig workers and people who are self-employed filed for unemployment during the first week of November compared to the end of October.
The latest report from Colorado’s labor department shows that 7,281 gig and self-employed people filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the week ending Nov. 7. Those workers accounted for 3,625 claims filed for the week ending Oct. 31.
Because of the increase, the state said it will review those claims to see why those workers may be filing more in recent weeks.
Regular initial unemployment claims rose slightly last week with 7,483 people filing compared 7,116 during the last week of October. People who work in accommodation and food service still make up the largest number of workers who filed claims in the first week of November, making up nearly 15 percent. People who work in administration and support, and waste management follow closely behind.
The state has paid more than $2 billion in regular unemployment since March. Gig workers and people who are self-employed have received nearly $764 million.