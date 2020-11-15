Vacancies Leave Colorado Hotels Struggling to Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic

Add hotels to the growing list of business sectors fighting for survival as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its eighth month.

“I say to people, ‘I'm in a hotel and restaurant business in the middle of a pandemic, so that's how I'm doing,’” said Walter Isenberg, president of Sage Hospitality. His line of hotels includes the Oxford and the Crawford in downtown Denver.

Denver area hotels were less than half full in October. Occupancy was 47.7 percent, down from 78.6 percent in October of last year, according to data from STR, a hotel analytics firm.