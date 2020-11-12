Staying Home For Thanksgiving? So Are A Lot Of Other Coloradans

Travel group AAA forecasts that about 900,000 Coloradans will travel for Thanksgiving this year, the lowest number in four years.

And it's that figure could likely drop further as coronavirus cases rise.

AAA Colorado's director of public affairs, Skyler McKinley, urged Coloradans to reconsider their travel plans and if they are set on visiting friends and family, to take precautions like wearing a mask.

"The goal for this incredibly abnormal Thanksgiving holiday is to make sure we can have a normal one next year," McKinley wrote in a news release.

AAA's projections are based on a variety of indicators like employment, net worth, and the price of gasoline. It estimates car travel will increase by 1.7 percent over last year, but declines in air travel and other modes will more than offset that increase.

A separate AAA survey of Colorado travelers shows that 70 percent of respondents canceled or postponed 2020 travel plans because of the pandemic. Two-thirds of respondents said they don't plan to take a trip of three or more days during the upcoming holiday season.