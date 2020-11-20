Colorado Hospitals Fill Up As Coronavirus Deaths Grow And Cases Stay High

Gov. Jared Polis sounded the alarm Friday about the toll COVID-19 is taking on hospitals scrambling to respond to the surging pandemic.

Polis said full hospital capacity had been reached in Mesa County on the state’s western slope and in Weld County in northeast Colorado, where hospitals report only three available intensive care beds and no non-ICU beds.

“This is not at no availability statewide or the Denver Metro area,” Polis said. “But what is happening in a Mesa and Weld absolutely can happen elsewhere.”

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising regionally and nationally, Polis said he didn’t expect Colorado could count on much help with tight staffing levels for frontline providers.

“We talk a lot about beds appropriately,” he said. “But you also need staff. You need both sides to be able to deal with this, and having all the beds in the world without the nurses and doctors and medical professionals, it doesn't get you a better likelihood of successful medical clinical outcomes that you'd expect.”

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise as Thanksgiving travel begins

The governor’s remarks at a briefing for reporters come at a pivotal point in the pandemic.

Daily deaths in Colorado are trending upward to levels not seen since the early days of the crisis. The state is seeing double-digit figures nearly every day. Thanksgiving is less than one week away and the state and its hospitals are at a disconcerting level of COVID-19 risk.