Service Workers And Business Owners Grapple With More Economic Hardship As Colorado Counties Shut Down (Again)

Tighter health safety rules in Colorado have service workers and business owners with their hands up in the air, worried and planning for more economic hardship.

Like more than a dozen other counties, Arapahoe County restaurants will stop indoor dining and fewer people will be allowed inside retailers starting Friday.

Kathryn Clements works at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Sheridan and said she was already struggling to pay her bills before the new rules were announced. The restaurant reduced its capacity because of earlier restrictions so her hours were cut. But with her hours getting cut even more starting Friday, she’s not sure how she and her boyfriend will make ends meet.

“We have savings that will get us by for the rest of the month, but starting in December, if they don't enact something federally for unemployment, I don't really know what we're going to do,” she said.

She’s considered getting a new job but minimum wage won’t cover her living expenses. Plus, she said she would get more money through unemployment. She hopes the federal government passes another stimulus package.

“I am very grateful for Gov. Polis because he enacted a single one-time payment to unemployed Coloradans,” she said. “Although that will not make a dent for a lot of people, it’s better than nothing.”

She said she’s optimistic that Colorado’s lawmakers will pass an economic relief package during its special session. Although she will be out of work because of the tightened restrictions, she said it needed to be done to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It's (the government’s) decision to send people home so it also needs to be their decision to help people survive while staying at home,” Clements said.

“It's pretty terrifying because it does not matter what I do or how hard I try or how hard I work or who I talk to or who I call. These things are completely out of my control and for most people … this is my entire life. This is my house and my car and my food and I can't do anything but hope that other people understand the seriousness of this situation.”

Stephen Stassen works as a host at Snooze in Jefferson County, which is also closing dining rooms on Friday.

“It will be interesting to see what they come up with,” Stassen said about a possible relief package from the state.

He said he’s worried about other areas that could lose funding if Colorado provides more money to unemployed people.