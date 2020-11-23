“I’m Just A Bill” can probably be considered the gold standard of civics education films. The Schoolhouse Rock! short about a scrappy piece of paper “sitting here on capitol hill” is burned into the mind of a cross-section of generations. Crow’s son recently played the catchy little ditty about the legislative process for him. What’s not included, Crow noted, is the role of big money and special interests that can gum up the process.

None of that, however, discourages Crow. He gets his encouragement from fellow freshmen — that they all answered the call to public service during such a time of division.

For Neguse, his faith was restored by the political system the founding fathers created, and more importantly, the resilience of the American people.

“My faith in the American people and in the people of our state, in particular, has certainly been reaffirmed.”

His moments of frustration are balanced by the “awe” he has of the founding fathers’ vision of government.

“Their ability to create a system that would ensure that our basic safeguards and norms for our democracy could be left intact,” he said. “And I think of the example I would offer would be, you know, during the very contentious impeachment hearings.”

Neguse serves on the Judiciary Committee, which investigated impeachment and then decided to present charges to the full House of Representatives. Crow served as one of the House impeachment managers who then pressed the case in the Senate. It was probably the height of partisanship in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP From left, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., join other House Democratic managers as they walk to the Senate for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Both men admit the partisanship that is stretching the fabric of our democracy is also a real force in Congress. But they add they try to get to know a person behind the political label.

“What I try to do is not question people's motivations, not necessarily buy into the, you know, the image of somebody that might be fed to me through public sources and actually just get to know the person first,” Crow said.

It’s helped both men form friendships and working relationships with Republicans that have flourished over the last two years. Neguse pointed out that many “would be surprised to learn that Republicans and Democrats actually get along quite well.”

“While I disagree with them on a host of different issues and policy matters, I respect where they're coming from,” Neguse said of his cross-aisle colleagues. “I try not to question their motives or impugn their motives and try to have good faith in guest discussions with them. And, my hope is that we could do more of that in the coming years.”

If you ever turn on C-SPAN, sometimes you’ll see a congress member speak to a very empty chamber. Both Crow and Neguse gave their first chamber floor speeches on the shutdown. Crow on its impact on veterans, Neguse on its impact on families in his district.

Neguse remembers being nervous, after all, he and his other freshmen colleagues were following in the traditions of James Madison and Abraham Lincoln. But the speech that stood out in his mind was the first time he spoke to a packed chamber. The subject was the American Dream and Promise Act.

“I was very nervous for that because the entire chamber — it was pre COVID, of course — in the gallery watching and on the floor.”