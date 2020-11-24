Gyms And Yoga Studios Face New Coronavirus Restrictions Despite A Lack Of Outbreaks Tied To Them. Some Owners Think That’s Unfair

As new limits on gyms and fitness studios in Colorado’s most populous areas take effect, owners of these facilities are trying to assess what it will mean.

Many have already been struggling financially due to closures this spring and subsequent capacity limits, and owners said the new rules are an added setback.

Perrin Kringel, who owns Yoga Pod Denver West at the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood, said she first heard about the latest restrictions through multiple text messages from her staff. At first, she couldn’t face the news.

“I ended up watching four episodes of 'The Crown' and turning my phone off,” she said.

Kringel said she came back to the studio the next morning determined to make things work, but it will be a tough slog. Already, she’s lost half her membership base since she had to close in the spring. Even when she reopened, she had to limit her classes to less than half their normal size. Now, she has to limit them even further.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced that gyms in the highest risk “red” counties would have to have to limit capacity to 10 percent or 10 people per class beginning Friday. Currently, at least 21 Colorado counties are at level red.

“It's good to be healthy. It's good to work out,” Polis said. “But we don't want that to be a social environment where the virus will spread.”

But there’s no evidence gyms have driven infections in Colorado. So far, there has been one documented outbreak in the state linked to a gym in Montezuma County. Kringel thinks the benefits of group exercise and yoga practice outweigh the risks of transmission, especially given how careful she and other businesses are to limit the health risks. She said her industry has been unfairly singled out for restrictions while other businesses have been allowed to thrive.

“I've been in recovery for 16 years. I don't drink or smoke pot, but those are considered essential businesses,” Kringel said. “Yet for many of us, this is essential. Yoga is part of how we survive.”

Courtney Samuel, owner of Body by Perseverance, in his Welton Street gym in in Five Points. Nov. 21, 2020.

In Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, Courtney Samuel said he feels a duty to keep his clients exercising despite all the new limits. Samuel owns Bodies by Perseverance, a gym with a boxing ring, workout equipment, exercise classes and personal training.

Samuel said he spends a lot of time these days making sure his employees and clients are safe, which means, among other things, enforcing the mask requirement and frequently disinfecting equipment. Like Kringel, Samuel sees his business as essential.

“People are losing their minds,” Samuel Said. “So, you know, hitting mitts for 20 minutes is one of the biggest stress relievers.”