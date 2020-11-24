Food Pantries Face New Challenges As They Respond To Unprecedented Demand During The Pandemic

On the edge of a busy parking lot in Denver, an orderly procession of cars makes its way through a makeshift path lined by traffic cones. Each vehicle stops briefly while workers load boxes of necessities inside — there are canned goods, bread and dairy products, fresh vegetables and meats.

The groceries are free at Jewish Family Service’s Weinberg Food Pantry. It operates three days a week and in the long months since the pandemic started, business has quadrupled from 40 households per day to 160 per day, said Shelly Hines, director of community resources and stability for the agency.

“A lot are people that haven't ever been in this situation before, have worked their whole lives and were furloughed,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of refugee and immigrant families, a lot of vulnerable working families with children. About 40 percent of the total numbers that we're seeing are children. And so lots and lots of families in our community are really food insecure at this point.”

On Friday, a woman who identified herself only as Julie stopped by for groceries.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Volunteers pack and manage food and suppliers at Jewish Family Services in Denver, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

“It means that my kids have dinner and lunch,” she said “You know we’re homeschooling now. It’s a real hardship for us. This COVID has really done a number on our family.”

Julie sells business insurance. She said her hours have been cut because of the pandemic.

Wisdom Wormenor has been a regular at the pantry since business dried up at the limousine company he owns.

“There's no income coming in because of the COVID, so I'm not making anything,” he said. Jewish Family Service has also helped him periodically with rent and utility payments.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Volunteers load up cars with food and, on this day at Jewish Family Services in Denver, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marc Soicher, right, and Rabbi Solomon Guenwald move boxes.

Rachel Whewell’s last day of work as a restaurant server was Thursday. She picked up groceries and pet food the next day.

“It's just really hard. It's not a position I ever thought I'd be in,” she said.