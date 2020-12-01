Denver Metro Mayors Ask Polis For Better Communication And More Enforcement Of Coronavirus Rules

In this pandemic, it seems no one wants to be the villain.

Not Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who has resisted issuing a new lockdown order even as infections, hospitalizations and deaths rise to record or near-record levels.

Not state public health officials, who created a new half-step of restrictions rather than impose new “stay-at-home” orders.

And definitely not the leaders of local governments, whose own actions are under intense scrutiny, and who hear directly from voters anytime they advocate for tougher rules — or resist them.

The debate over who should be the bearer of bad news for businesses and residents has gone on throughout November as local public health directors implored Polis to get tough on the virus.

Now metro Denver mayors have written to the governor, complaining about a lack of communication from the state and saying they feel ill-equipped to explain to residents how decisions are being made.

“We are extremely concerned about the looming potential loss of life and the economic effects of another shutdown,” reads a letter to Polis from the Metro Mayors Caucus, dated Nov. 23. “We understand that we are all learning as we go, but nine months into this crisis, there is widespread agreement that we must improve communication and coordination.”

The mayors acknowledged the role of local governments in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“However, to be a good partner to the state, we need a clearer understanding of the data that is driving decision making to ensure effective messaging,” reads the letter. “To this end, we would like to engage in a dialogue with your team and our public health directors as soon as possible to discuss our path forward.”

Cities and counties want more notice before the state moves them to more restrictions.

As counties have been shifted into tighter restrictions on the state’s “Covid-19 Dial,” local health departments have often blamed the state, while state officials have at times said compliance and enforcement are local responsibilities.

But now that the next step for every Front Range county from Pueblo to Larimer would be a stay-at-home order, the mayors want more warning for businesses and better overall communication.

“So with this last switch from orange to red, I think we had two or three days notice,” said Adam Paul, mayor of Lakewood in an interview. “And when you have restaurants that are ordering, making purchase orders or have parties, you have workers who have a day or two notice to say, ‘Hey, you're not going to have a job come tomorrow. You need to look for unemployment.’ It's challenging.”

Paul said the governor’s office has done a good job making staff available to the metro mayors.

“So I don't want to be critical in that regard,” Paul said. “The letter was signed by 26 mayors that represent over 2.2 million people in the region, and I think it’s just a needed check-in as we're going into potentially more shutdowns. And this could be even more devastating without any federal action [on a COVID-19 stimulus package].”

Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet said in an interview that she sympathizes with the tough situation state leaders are in, but it’s local governments that field a lot of the frustration from businesses about changing restrictions.

“And I think we at the local government level want to make sure that we understand where the state is going on this,” Millet said. “And that we don't hear [of new restrictions] from a press conference.”

The letter comes less than three weeks after county public health officials sent their own letter to the Polis administration asking the state to essentially push counties into stay-at-home if warranted. The state’s criteria indicated that the spread of COVID-19 in many counties meant they should be locked down.

Rather than impose a stay-at-home, the governor’s office and state health department created a new level, with restrictions on dining and other events, short of a stay-at-home.