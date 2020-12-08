Coronavirus Cases Rise In Colorado After Thanksgiving, Just Like Health Officials Warned

Experts warned Coloradans that Thanksgiving gatherings and travel over the holiday could lead to big increases in COVID-19 infections across the state. The numbers released Monday afternoon show that there was cause for concern.

Data from Sunday shows that the percent of people who tested positive out of all of the tests conducted rose by nearly 2 percentage points to just above 12 percent after falling for several days in a row.

Also, the number of positive tests — out of the total number of tests taken — rose after dropping for four days in a row. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also rose slightly to 1,779, but remains well below the high of 1,995 earlier this month.