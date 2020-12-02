Third Wave Coronavirus Infections Devastate Colorado’s Native American And Hispanic Communities

In mid-November, Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo reached an unnerving milestone it hadn’t seen yet during the pandemic: it hit capacity, essentially overloaded with patients.

These were “extraordinarily busy days,” said Dr. Sandeep Vijan, a surgeon and chief medical officer at Parkview Medical Center. “We didn't didn't have any inpatient capacity available.”

Many of those sickened were Latino, a by-now common pattern in the coronavirus pandemic.

Vijan said those hospitalized are often elderly, on Medicare, many living in nursing facilities. Many have poor access to primary care and a host of chronic conditions, like diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

“They're very vulnerable. There's no question,” he said. “I think what we're seeing today is exactly what we saw in the first wave.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Loreen Wilson holds her daughter, Lilly, as nurse practitioner Karen Hoffman swabs her nose for a COVID-19 rapid test outside Denver Indian Health and Family Services in Sun Valley. Nov. 24, 2020.

With a surge in cases, even more people of color are getting sick and testing is even more delayed.

A third wave of infections has hit Colorado, and as with previous waves, people of color are getting sick at higher rates. According to state data, newly reported infections for Hispanic and Native American populations shot up starting in early October.

Now, the seven-day moving average of newly reported coronavirus infections is at 80 cases per 100,000 people for Hispanic residents and more than 60 cases per 100,000 for the American Indian and Alaska Native population. In both cases, the infection rate is more than quadruple what it was two months ago.

“In the last couple of weeks, we've really seen an exponential rise with even more sick patients,” said Dr. Pamela Valenza, the chief health officer with Clinica Tepeyac, a community health center that serves Denver’s mostly Latino neighborhood of Globeville.

Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Group Distribution of 7-day moving average of newly reported SARS-CoV-2 infections by race and ethnicity in Colorado. Reported cases are based on CDPHE data and shown by report date. Cases per 100,000 were obtained by standardizing weekly reported race-specific case counts to the race/ethnicity distribution of the state of Colorado gathered from the CDPHE COVID-19 Case Summary Dashboard. These standardized estimates combine Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander races and exclude Other/Unknown races (which account for 34% of observations over the last two weeks). Data is shown through 11/09 to account for lags in case reporting.

The clinic runs a test site and Valenza said in November nearly half of the clinic’s patients tested positive, its highest month to date.

“We've seen a number of different families with multiple family members positive. We know families who've had multiple deaths,” she said.

Recently, the spike caused serious delays in test results. Valenza said access to testing supplies have improved, but turnaround times for results at Clinica Tepeyac can be up to 10 days from the state lab. Delayed test results can lead to delayed quarantine, potentially allowing for the virus to spread more rapidly.

A spokesperson for the health department said in the fall, the state lab and numerous private labs had backlogs but its overall turnaround during that time frame was less than 6 days.