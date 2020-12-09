Video: Polis Outlines Colorado’s Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Plan

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a remote update on the state's efforts to deal with the coronavirus on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Polis continues to report being asymptomatic after he and his partner, first gentleman Marlon Reis, tested positive for the coronavirus. Reis was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after he was admitted with shortness of breath on Sunday.

Also on Tuesday, Colorado conducted a test run of plans to distribute the first coronavirus vaccines in the state. The first doses are expected to arrive next week.