Free Wi-Fi Zones Opening Along Front Range For Remote Learning

When school went online because of the coronavirus pandemic, many children had little or no access to reliable internet for school. By the end of this year, Comcast along with local leaders will install Wi-Fi in more than 20 locations.

The Wi-Fi areas, called Lift Zones, will be in places like parks and recreation centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, Girls Inc. and other nonprofit and community centers. Thousands of low-income students will be able to get online, attend classes and do their homework. The sites are expected to stay open for the next three years.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, students without access to broadband and computers experienced a homework gap that posed barriers to educational opportunity. Now, students need access to simply participate in the remote learning environment,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a press release. “Access is just one piece of bridging the digital divide. Knowing what to do online, how to do it safely, and how to protect children and families from online fraud and abuse is of utmost importance, and I am proud to partner with Comcast on these efforts.”

The Comcast system has a content filter to block students from unwanted websites and content, and there's a support number and email for students and their caretakers if they have questions, according to a spokesperson for Comcast. They also have a service called SecurityEdge, which ensures students' information is protected.