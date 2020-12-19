Colorado Elder Care Residents And Workers Set To Be Vaccinated In Weeks Following The Christmas Holiday

Colorado’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, the sites most ravaged by the coronavirus, are anticipating the day residents and workers will receive their vaccines.

It can’t come soon enough, given the vast number of outbreaks and deaths at these facilities.

But they may have to wait at least another week, said Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman of the Colorado National Guard, who directs Colorado’s Joint Vaccine Task Force and the Colorado National Guard. He said the process is likely to begin after Christmas.

That still puts nursing home residents just behind frontline health care workers and in front of every other group waiting for vaccinations. That makes sense to Doug Farmer, President and CEO of the Colorado Health Care Association, a trade group for elder care facilities.

“I think because of what we've learned about the virus since March that it has the most devastating impact for the elderly and for people that have underlying health conditions,” Farmer said.