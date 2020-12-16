Trustworthiness Might Be More Important Than Trust When Messaging About COVID-19 Vaccines To Communities Of Color

It’s well-established that communities of color are more likely to contract and die from COVID-19 for a variety of factors. Leaders within those communities wonder if the vaccine rollout happening now in Colorado, will reflect those disparities.

Recent research from the Kaiser Family Foundation found a significant portion of Black and Hispanic adults are not confident that the vaccine development has taken their needs into account.

Having looked at the study, Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis, president of Craig Hospital in the Denver suburb of Englewood, thinks there are a number of reasons for the finding but each are “rooted in historical treatment and the experience of Black patients, Black members of the community in the health care system, perceived of as mistreatment, undertreatment.”

Allen-Davis, who has been working to address racial inequities in the health care system, said African Americans and other people of color have historically felt like guinea pigs in the medical system. It’s something which makes them wary of accepting a vaccine for COVID-19, especially when coupled with anecdotal stories of how they’re treated when going to emergency rooms around the country because of the coronavirus.

The racist history of health care impacts people of color to this day

There’s a long-documented and painful history of racism in health care and in the public health system, said Maggie Gómez, deputy director for the Center for Health Progress in Denver.

“Vaccinations have been weaponized against people of color and Black people specifically. And so those create long-term consequences that are still negatively affecting these communities today,” she said. “So there are no magic words that can build trust and erase centuries of neglect and abuse of Black, Indigenous and other people of color.”