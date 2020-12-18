Disability Advocates Still Have Questions About Colorado’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

"If there was gonna be a shortage of ventilators in rural Colorado, I wanted to know when and where," said Maestas, who lives in Prowers County. "I'm a single dad, I got a 16 year-old son that lives with me, and that I gotta take care of for a long, long time yet."

Maestas said his main focus right now is working to share vaccine information with his community and answer any questions that come up. He's still working to understand how the vaccine affects people with pre-existing health conditions.

In Pfizer's vaccine trials, some participants reported flu-like side effects.

According to Pfizer's summary of vaccine trials, some participants experienced side-effects that included fatigue, headache, muscle pain and nausea, in addition to allergic reactions to ingredients in the vaccine. Only one severe allergic reaction has been tied to the vaccine in the U.S. so far.

The company does not list any other complications, but does state that "additional adverse reactions, some of which may be serious, may become apparent with more widespread use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine."

"Life's already tough enough with a spinal cord injury, I don't need any other side effects coming along," Maestas said.

Some COVID-19 testing sites neglected to address accessibility issues. What does that mean for vaccine distribution?

Emily Shuman, the director of Rocky Mountain ADA, provides guidance to individuals and organizations on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. With so much vaccine news circulating each day, she said she's concerned about a communication gap between the state and people with disabilities.

"I don't know if other people are just still in woohoo mode, and haven't really settled back down to start thinking about the questions yet, but I know personally that's where I am," said Shuman.