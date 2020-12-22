Testing On Amtrak’s Newest High-Speed Train Nears Completion At Pueblo R&D Track

The new trains are lighter so they’re able to get up to speed a little more quickly, although the top speed is only slightly faster according to Magliari.

“We can only go as fast as the tracks allow,” he said.

Ultimately it’ll have 25 percent more passenger capacity than the model currently in use, which went into service about 20 years ago. The new version will also use 40 percent less energy.

“Rail is already pretty green and these trains are going to be even greener,” said Magliari, who noted it’ll also appeal to environmentally conscious people who often make travel choices based on energy efficiency.

The new Acela is expected to serve millions of passengers in the country's northeast corridor — travel between the downtowns of Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and the District of Columbia — starting in late 2021.

“Right now it’s been about hourly when schedules are running normally. [Adding the new Acela] we can run trains almost twice an hour and have more operating both north and south of New York City. So we’ll have more capacity. We’ll have more trains. They'll be more modern and of course, it’s a more current design for the interior,” he said.

These swift electric-powered trains require specially designed tracks and infrastructure. So it could be decades before passengers zoom through Colorado at high speeds.