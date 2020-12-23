In Boulder County, A Clash Over Compost And Open Space

Birds circle as a semi truck dumps its contents at A1 Organics in Keenesburg in northeastern Colorado.

Bob Yost, a company vice president, watches the mixture of yard waste and food scraps form a long pile. The material comes from cities in Boulder County, all of which now offer residential compost pickup. The orange peels and tree branches are ground before being trucked about 50 miles to A1, where massive machines stir the material until it decomposes into compost.

But Yost said little of the final product will return to food producers along the Front Range. Most of it ends up going to landscapers.

“For me to haul this product all the way back to Boulder for an agriculture application — it’s cost prohibitive,” said Yost.

For years, Boulder County has worked to build a publicly owned compost facility far closer to residents and their food waste. While advocates see the plan as a climate change solution, it’s met fierce resistance from residents who worry the site could stink up their backyards and undermine the county’s prior commitments to protect open space.

Boulder County’s Compostable Dreams

County officials first detailed plans for the compost site earlier this year. After reviewing a slate of options, Boulder County landed on the old Rainbow Nursery, a dilapidated, 40-acre tree farm just south of Longmont along U.S. Highway 287.

Yost is a consultant on the project. While he knows it could someday cut into his business with Boulder County communities, he said there’s plenty of compost to go around. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment shows Colorado sends 84 percent of all its waste to landfills. A full third of that material is compostable.