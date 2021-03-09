WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response And Vaccine Rollout

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic and distributes vaccines, Tuesday, March 9, at 1:45 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. Polis will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

In Gunnison, neighbors are stepping up to support each other in the midst of a mental health crisis that's only been made worse by the pandemic. At a state prison in Buena Vista, inmates will be getting vaccinated ahead of schedule after testing has revealed a coronavirus variant that was first detected in South Africa.