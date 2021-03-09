In Gunnison, Neighbors Step Up To Support Each Other Amid A Mental Health Crisis Only Made Worse By The Pandemic

One Monday morning in early February, Petersen was called into the ER to help a woman who was pressured by her spouse to go off her psychiatric medications, which resulted in her abusing alcohol and drugs.

“[I] kind of have a goal to talk about their strengths, build on their strengths and plant the seed of hope. Assure them that they are not the only person who has gone through something like this and that recovery is possible,” Petersen said.

Sometimes he refers patients to get a mental telehealth assessment by professionals at a community organization in Montrose that serves the Western Slope. Patients can also be put on a 72-hour emergency hold in Montrose or Grand Junction. Petersen almost always starts by telling patients about his own experiences with drugs and suicide.

“As soon as people know that I’m not a cop, a doctor, a nurse, a psychiatrist, the reason I’m here is because it wasn’t that long ago that I was in that bed, that it makes them feel better,” he said.

That Monday, in addition to sessions with his regular clients, he saw three new patients and had a 19-hour workday.

Unfortunately, days like this are becoming more common: In 2020, the number of people coming into the local ER for issues including anxiety, suicide attempts, and opioid abuse increased by 500 percent, going from an average of two admissions each month to 12, according to data from Gunnison Valley Health Hospital.

Comfort food

Other Gunnison locals are also trying to help their neighbors through this unprecedented time. Less than a mile from the hospital between a diner and a bike shop on Main Street sits the Firebrand Delicatessen.

One morning in early February, Heidi Magnus stood inside the deli behind a sheet of plexiglass covered with pictures of friends; a Live, Love, Local poster; and a sign that read “Pay Here.” The deli is usually packed with lunchtime customers. People can’t dine inside, but the front half of the store is still open for takeout.

Since 1995, Magnus has operated the deli alongside her sister, Kate. Like many people, Magnus has experienced brief bouts of depression, but it wasn’t until she lost a friend to suicide in 2018 that she started thinking about why people fall into despair and choose suicide. She also wondered how she could help others avoid the same fate.

Ky B. Hamilton for CPR News Heidi Magnus and her sister, Kate, pose in the Firebrand Delicatessen in Gunnison, Colo., on Feb. 4, 2021.

Soon after her friend’s passing, she attended a safeTALK training, which teaches people how to recognize when someone might be thinking about suicide and connect them to professional help.

Now, Magnus keeps her eyes and ears perked for people who may be feeling lost — whether it’s a passing comment at the register or a regular customer no longer showing up.

“When I opened up this place with my sister, I started learning that everybody has a story, and you’re lucky if you get to hear it,” she said.

“It’s really easy for people to come in and feel seen and feel heard and feel safe in this space.”

Once Magnus started openly talking about suicide, more people felt comfortable being honest with her. She recalled one time she went on a walk with a friend and, after she got home, replayed everything he had said. It was then that Magnus thought, “Wow, those are the kinds of things that somebody might say if they were thinking about suicide.”

She immediately called her friend and asked if he was having thoughts about suicide. He responded, “I was trying to tell you the whole time.”

Luckily, this friend is still alive today. It’s moments like these that make Magnus think about the friend she lost four years ago.

“I can’t go back in time and save my friend,” she said, but she can keep her antennas up for others who are struggling.

The suicide crisis in Gunnison reflects a larger trend across the Rocky Mountain West. Studies have suggested that the high altitude in mountain towns leads to lower blood oxygen and serotonin levels, which contribute to depression and suicidal thoughts.

But other health professionals think the high rates of gun ownership, lack of jobs and mental health care in rural areas, and “rugged individualism” are bigger contributors.