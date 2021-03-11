WATCH: M. Roger Holland, II Explains Why Your Understanding of American History is Incomplete Without Knowing Spirituals

In the video above, M. Roger Holland, II speaks with CPR Classical's Monika Vischer about their yearlong, monthly series, Journey to Freedom: The Spiritual Radio Project, a collaboration designed to illuminate the vital role spirituals play in understanding the complete picture of American history and the African American experience.

Across the year on CPR Classical, you’ll hear many beloved spirituals including “Deep River”, “Go Down Moses”, “Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot.” Additionally, Holland will choose a dozen spirituals for CPR Classical - one each month - that help tell the African American cultural narrative. Many are less-known; all will air on CPR Classical, including Sunday mornings on Sing! from 6 to 10 a.m. with host David Ginder. The series began in February during Black History Month with "Lord, How Come Me Here?"

In the following video, Holland breaks down the make-up of the African-American spiritual and it's vital contributions to American folk music: