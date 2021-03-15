An EPA Grant Will Bring Gardens To Pueblo Homes Impacted By The Colorado Smelter Superfund Site

New gardens will sprout soon in south Pueblo’s Colorado Smelter Superfund site. It’s an area where toxic lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil is being removed from hundreds of properties.



A $50,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency is funding a project to help people grow their own food by building 25 raised bed gardens at area homes and giving residents the knowledge, tools and materials for successful harvests. A demonstration garden will be constructed at the Steelworks Center of the West.

Executive Director Christina Trujillo said the project hearkens back to a historical legacy of teaching life skills to steelworkers, coal miners and their families.

"[It brings] back some of those practices into modern society and how they can best benefit the overall community that we’re targeting,” she said, adding that this type of education will help revitalize the neighborhoods affected by the Superfund.

“Being able to carry out those traditions possibly with their children, their grandchildren, their neighbors, it's exciting to be able to see something like this come about that will really bring our community together in a cohesive collaborative type of environment,” Trujillo said.