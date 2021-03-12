Colorado Ski Resorts Gear Up For A Snowy Spring Break Crowd

Spring break is typically a busy time for tourism at Colorado’s ski resorts. And despite the pandemic, many are anticipating an influx of visitors over the next two weeks.

“I think we’re going to have a busy spring break,” said Breckenridge Mayor Eric Mamula, who also owns the restaurant Downstairs at Eric’s.

Whether it’s the vaccine rollout, pandemic fatigue or some combination of the two, Mamula said it seems a lot of people have made vacation plans. Plus, this weekend’s snowstorm is expected to dump plenty of fresh powder. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and watches for much of the central mountains.

“That always helps,” Mamula said.

Last spring, the state shut down all ski resorts due to the pandemic. Businesses in many mountain towns took a big hit to revenues when that happened.

But so far the outlook this spring is looking up. Next week, hotels in Breckenridge are between 80 and 90 percent booked, according to Mamula. The turnaround is good news for those smaller communities that rely heavily on winter tourism.