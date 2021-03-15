Pandemic Fatigue Stings, But Colorado Is Asking Restriction-Weary Residents Wait Just A Little Longer — And Please Get Vaccinated

The state responded by noting that restaurant restrictions have been eased in almost all of Colorado. Gyms are re-open with precautions. The Rockies home opener will have more than 20,000 fans in attendance.

But masks are still required in public, and it’s not quite back to business as usual.

“People want to be done with the pandemic and saying ‘look we’ve got to be back to normal,’” said Dr. Mark Johnson, the longtime Jefferson County public health director who recently stepped down. He remains the county’s chief medical officer.

“I do know public health and politics are constant enemies,” Johnson said. “There are all these regulations people don’t like,” he said. “It’s not surprising at all that there's huge pushback.”

John Daley/CPR News Hundreds visited Red Rocks Amphitheater on a recent warm weekend. The venue is looking to return to in-person concerts in 2021, at least in a limited capacity at first. Mobility data shows more and more Coloradans are spending time outdoor and away from their homes.

As spring weather arrives, the desire to be out among other people will likely grow

On a recent sunny afternoon in Denver, there was a breeze blowing through Washington Park. A lot of folks were out, enjoying the weather. Amy Brustkern watched her three kids fly around a basketball court on small electric cars called Crazy Carts.

Asked if now, at the end of Year One, pandemic fatigue is a real thing, Brustkern was quick to answer.

“Oh, big time. Absolutely,” she said, adding it is especially tough on the kids. “Just getting them out and doing more things (is key), because if they can't go to school full time, or if they don't have all their activities, you really have to find ways to enhance what they're doing.”

Brustkern says she’s ready to move on from coronavirus, and its many restrictions.

“We're seeing other states open up, right? And they're at full capacity in those restaurants and with the numbers plummeting,” Brustkern said. “And I really do think we are hitting herd immunity here. I believe that we should open soon and we should get back to normal.”

Not far away, retiree John Robertson pushed a granddaughter on a swing set in the park's playground. He’s tired of the pandemic too, ready for things he’s missed like “eating out, going to the movies.”

John Daley/CPR News John Robertson with his granddaughter at Washington Park in Denver. The retiree relocated from Florida to Colorado because it seemed safer here during the pandemic.

Robertson wore a red mask, with a Palm Beach, Fla., logo, that read Combat COVID. He said he moved from there to Colorado because it seemed safer here during the pandemic. He’s been vaccinated, but says he won’t be ready to go back to places he used to go “probably not for at least a couple more months.” It depends on how many people have been vaccinated “to some degree and to some degree how much (the virus) seems to be spreading, what's happening with the variants. Things like that.”

Mobility data, which tracks cell phones, is already capturing a pent-up demand to break out of pandemic prison.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase,” in people spending time out of the house, said Jude Bayham, an assistant professor at Colorado State University who tracks mobility trends.

“It definitely has to do with nicer weather,” and spiked notably this month when the weather topped 70 degrees on the Front Range.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Travelers, airline and airport workers wearing face masks and trying to keep social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

More people are traveling again — by car and by plane

Traffic volume on the state’s highways was up to the highest levels of the year, according to Bayham. Ski resort visitation has also rebounded, and so have trips to restaurants and retailers, but they’re still short of pre-pandemic levels. The state parks department reports visits were up in January and February after a record year in 2020.

Air travel, too, appears to be primed for take-off, according to numbers from Denver International Airport. In January and February, traffic was down about 45 percent over last year. Over spring break “we’re expecting an increase in travelers,” said spokeswoman Alex Renteria. Still, DIA anticipates traffic to be down 30 percent over last year.