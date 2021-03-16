Mesa County Tries To Tackle One COVID Vaccine Gap By Bringing The Shots To Where People Live

When one woman’s name was called up, she clapped her hands together. She was surrounded by her neighbors, many with canes and oxygen tanks.

“Lucky day! Oh yay!” she exclaimed as she walked into the center. Someone joked it felt like “The Price is Right.”

All the excitement is a big deal for a county where some people still question how real the virus is.

“Somebody told me it was a conspiracy,” said 68-year-old Dianna Love, with a laugh. She believed it was a hoax for a while. “And then I thought, ‘Oh, that is so stupid.’”

Watching the news helped change her mind, so did talking with her friends. Now, she knows what she’d say to someone who won’t get the vaccine.

“I tell them: ‘You know what? It's up to all of us to keep other people safe,’” she said.

Love worried she could get her grandkids sick. Salinas, who got the shot in her apartment, was scared she could infect the babies of her home health aides.

And that’s what these residents kept coming back to: not their health, but everyone else’s, despite their own increased risk.

“You know, when you look at those that had the most serious consequences from getting COVID, this is the group, right?” said Amy Bronson, who runs CMU’s physician assistant program. As she drove between vaccine events — events she helped make possible — she talked about how isolated many of these seniors have been over the past year.

“And so to be able to know that by getting a vaccine that it’s going to open up some of life for them again, I think it’s just a huge part of their mental and well-being,” she said.