One More COVID Vaccination Sub-Group Before The General Public Is Eligible Kicks Off On Friday

On Friday, the last sub-group of Phase 1B becomes eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, the general public can start getting the vaccine, which Gov. Jared Polis said will start in April.

The last 1B subgroup includes anyone in Colorado who is 50 or older as well as frontline workers in higher education, food service, journalism, manufacturing, public transit, public health, human services, faith communities, some state and local government divisions, and services to homeless populations.

The state also expanded the qualifications for people with high-risk medical conditions starting Friday. People who have one high-risk condition are now eligible, including these additions to the list:

Moderate or severe asthma

Cerebrovascular disease (conditions that affect the brain’s blood supply)

Cystic fibrosis

High blood pressure

Weakened immune system due to a bone marrow transplant, immune-suppressing medications, or other causes

HIV

Neurologic conditions, including dementia

Liver disease

Pulmonary fibrosis (damaged or scarred lungs)

Thalassemia (genetic disorder with abnormal red blood cells, which carry oxygen)

Cases and hospitalizations have plateaued over the last month according to state data and have generally been declining since November. The case positivity rate has stayed below 4 percent, which public health officials look at to determine community spread and testing adequacy.

But, just this week cases spiked by 45 between Monday and Tuesday — a 16 percent jump from 283 to 328, the biggest spike since late November. Colorado isn’t out of the woods, yet.

“That's very exciting,” said Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.