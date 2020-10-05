In A Pandemic, Playground Time Plays A Big Role For The Students of Room 132

This issue is a big sore spot with the students of Room 132, another sign that things aren’t back to normal. Another set of kids is on the playground, using the slides, swings and monkey bars, and Room 132 is stuck with the field.

“We never get on the playground!” shouts Jordynn. “We’ve been on the field for four days!”

“Four days and I want to get on the playground,” says pig-tailed Balentina, angrily. “I can’t because…because….we can’t.”

It seems like we’re headed for a full-scale third-grade rebellion.

“It’s just weird,” says Sebastian, looking wistfully at the playground. “I want to go back to old life where all of us go on to the playground.”

Their teacher would be proud: The girls are already plotting how to solve the problem. One of Sutton’s major goals is to get kids problem-solving and advocating for themselves.

“We could rotate,” says Balentina, as the kids file back into the school from recess. “One day yes, one day no.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Monsi takes a pause during math class. Students work intensively from 8:30 to 3:45 every day, on a variety of subjects including reading, writing, math, science and computer skills.

Sutton is in the midst of a predicament of her own, one with big implications for the class.

She’s a little more than a month into this grand experiment of teaching in-person during a global pandemic, and she might have to leave. She has found out that her daughter who lives out of state needs surgery. There’s no one to care for her afterwards.

“Then what happens, does that put a burden on somebody else who has to now pick the slack because I have to leave?” she wonders. “You know, that piece is just so hard. I don't want to burden anybody else.”

If she had her druthers, Sutton would teach her class remotely from out of state. But that still takes a body to supervise the kids in class. Those are scarce, and so are substitute teachers. The timing at the beginning of the year isn’t the best either.

“You're just established routines with kids. You just built your community. You're just getting into the groove of things. And every teacher is different, how they do things.”

Still, she decides to go on family medical leave for four weeks to take care of her daughter. It’s like Principal Amber Sweickowski says: Teaching is what Mrs. Sutton does, it’s not who she is.

“Is it an ideal situation? No, it’s not an ideal situation. But we care for one another. When it came to the decision of what do we do with Renea’s class, her teammates stepped up — no questions asked.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Teacher Renea Sutton continually circulates to check for students’ understandings of concepts. She pushes Kimberly to discover the answer by asking her what she already knows about the problem.

Two of her colleagues will be each taking half of Sutton’s class of 13.

On the Thursday before she leaves, at morning meeting, where kids sign up to share something about themselves, Sutton also shares.

She tells her students it wasn’t an easy decision to leave but she wants them to be leaders while she’s gone. Rowan agrees.

“Just because we’re leaders in this classroom doesn’t mean we can’t be leaders in the other classroom,” he says.

“Absolutely!” Sutton responds. “We can show we are leaders wherever we go … maybe we understand Empower (computer learning platform) a little bit better and maybe we can be those leaders to help the classes understand Empower better. You guys have a big job.”

She asks them how they feel about the change.

Like most in the class, Rowan has mixed emotions: He’s excited because he can maybe make new friends but he’s sad that Sutton will be gone.

“I like that you said you could make new friends,” Sutton responds. “It’s pretty normal to have different feelings. You can have mixed feelings but I know you guys are going to be just fine. You’re going to step up and continue to learn.”

Kids pepper her with questions: Do they need to bring their chairs into their new classrooms? Why does her daughter need surgery? Will she take a nap on the plane ride? The meeting ends and the whole class walks back to their desks, pretending to be sloths, and gets down to writing practice.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Leo smells a leaf during recess. He says he doesn’t really like to play football or soccer.

At lunch time, munching on corn dogs and chicken wings, the kids open up a little more about their teacher leaving. For the most part, they’re pretty relaxed about it, but there are some worries.

“That I won’t make new friends,” Balentina says.

A couple of students have health concerns. Monsi says she hears about positive COVID-19 tests on the news all the time.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be safe in the other classes,” she says. “What if there’s a test positive in Ms. Cornella’s class? That’s what I’m afraid of.”

Justin, with a sweet nature and bright blue-framed glasses, is new to Room 132, and he’s nervous.

“I’m not familiar with other classmates and the class I’m going in was quarantined and I don’t know if they touched anything. I feel more scared.”

It’s true, the class he’s going into is coming back from two weeks in quarantine. I explain to him that it means it’s safe now, and they’ve deep cleaned the classroom. Justin is happy he’ll know a boy in the class but worries he won’t have too many other friends. Rowan, sitting next to him, gives him some sage advice.

“I would say it’s OK to feel scared and you should just tell people your feelings to see if they can help you with anything you’re feeling scared about.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Rowan (left) counsels his friend Justin who is a little nervous about going into a new classroom when their teacher Sutton leaves for a month.

Justin had enough of online learning and didn’t want to do it anymore. Westminster Public Schools offers both in-person and online options.

“I had a rough time with online,” he explains. “I couldn’t do any work so I just moved to in-person.”

That is something teachers are having to adapt to: incorporating new students who trickle back in from the district’s online program.

Principal Amber Swieckowski says a few weeks ago, a couple of kids a day in each class were transitioning back. She said typically either the parents felt it was safe now or they just couldn’t manage any longer having kids at home along with their own work. Enrollment has stabilized now. The school has set the maximum number of kids per classroom at 25. The new classes for Sutton’s students will have about 20 students each.

Today for math, Sutton has one online student, along with her 13 in-person students.

He’s on a laptop positioned so he can see the math work on the classroom whiteboard. Sutton begins the math lesson talking about patterns. If she has one pair of gloves, how many fingers is that?

Five, says one student quietly. Five, says another a little more loudly. Five, someone repeats.

Ten, someone finally says. That confusion cleared up, Sutton challenges the whole class to take the pattern higher.

Three pairs of gloves? Thirty! Four pairs of gloves? Forty! Five pairs of gloves? Fifty!

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Rowan takes a pause to think about a math problem. If students finish their math work early, they’ve brainstormed on the whiteboard all the computer programs that can go on for more math work.

But things quickly get harder. The class is a little stumped when Sutton asks them what the word “equation” means. They’re being asked to read a chart to find the total number of calories in a slice of pizza and a cup of milk, an addition problem.

One boy starts writing all four equations for the problem — add, subtract, multiply and divide. And when the question asks students to draw a picture showing their work, some are drawing a picture of a piece of pizza and a cup of milk.

“That’s not what they’re looking for,” Sutton says. She knows some kids will need some review, like how to draw base ten blocks or group objects.

Math is going to be tough this year. There is a new curriculum that’s heavy on word problems. Word problems can hurt the brain, and, says Kimberly, other parts of the body.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Sebastian shows his work for the total number of calories in a piece of pizza and a cup of milk. Sutton knows some review is needed, explaining to students that drawing a picture of your work involves using things like drawing base ten blocks or groupings, not drawing a piece of pizza and a cup of milk.

“In second grade it was just so easy, and in third grade it got ...” She pauses.

“It got one step harder,” her friend Jordynn finishes her sentence.

“It got painful,” continues Kimberly, “and my arms hurt.”

By the end of the day, the class has earned a video dance break. Everyone is dancing including Sutton.

She says that doesn’t happen every year — sometimes, students hold back and she’s happy with how engaged everyone is.