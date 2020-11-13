Along With Oodles Of Other Colorado School Districts, Room 132 Goes Remote — But Just For Two Weeks

This is a continuing series on one of the first classrooms to go back to in-person learning – Renea Sutton’s Level 3 classroom, Room 132, at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster Public Schools.

Read Part 1 and Part 2.

Teacher Renea Sutton walked back into her classroom on Oct. 30 to a room decorated in posters welcoming her back. After a month of family leave, it was a relief to be back in the classroom.

“We were all like, ‘Yay, Mrs. Sutton came back,’ there was like, ‘Welcome back Mrs. Sutton, welcome back!'” said 8-year-old Azriel, describing the posters that lined Room 132’s walls at Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy.

The kids made a scavenger hunt for her.

But that didn’t last. That very night the district announced it was going remote for two weeks.

“I was kind of scared because we only got to see Mrs. Sutton for three days,” said Kimberly, describing her reaction to the news they were going remote.

Right from the start of the pandemic, Westminster Public Schools, just a few miles northwest of Denver, was determined to keep classrooms open for children. They’ve been open since Aug. 20 for the two-thirds of the district’s 9,500 children who chose it.

But a few weeks ago, COVID cases in Adams County began to rise. Superintendent Pamela Swanson told the school board transmission rates within schools were low and she wanted to stay the course.

“We’ve been in school a whole quarter, we’ve developed relationships with kids, and I just have to tell you there’s a sparkle factor and a magic when you’re able to have kids in person,” she said. “Our students are safe and still learning.”

But soon, the district’s dashboard showed 12 percent of students were quarantined, there were three positive student cases at a middle school, and Adams County was on the state’s second-highest warning level. It was time to go remote.

Sutton’s students had a sour view of remote learning.

Balentina found out about the switch early, from her mom.

“I don’t like remoting because it’s just staring at the screen the whole time!” she said.

“When Balentina told me that I literally dragged my backpack all the way to the line [lineup line],” Amaya said.

But they’re trying to look at the bright side.

“If we don’t go remote we have a bigger chance of getting COVID,” said Jordynn, who lives with her grandmother.

“Plus we gotta wear this for eight hours if we stay here,” added Amaya, holding up her mask.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News The Westminster Public Schools pandemic dashboard on the day the district went to all-online learning.

Still, the hiccups of remote learning quickly become clear.

On a Tuesday, just over a week into learning from home, the kids, wearing sports team shirts, looked tired — way more than they do in school. Some children were slurping up the last of their cereal. Most of them have an aunt or an older brother or sister or grandmother watching them. But some caregivers must work.

“My mom is leaving for work soon so I’m not going to be on the meeting for long,” 8-year-old Sebastian told Sutton right off the bat.

His mom popped on the screen and she says he can stay in class longer but she’ll be late for her job cleaning houses. Sutton reassured her and says that Sebastian can bring his laptop to do classwork. Another student, Monsi, explained she had to go to the store with her mom yesterday, but she handed in her work later.

“I understand, with your families, you have things going on,” Sutton told them. “I’m here to help you and work with you. We already agree this is not as good learning as it is if you were here [in school]. We learn so much more when we’re in school, but we also don’t want to have two weeks of no learning at all.”

The kids started the day in break-out rooms to discuss how remote learning is going.

“OK, Monsi you start, how is remote learning?” Amaya asked her classmate.

There’s a long pause while Monsi looks for the ‘unmute’ button.

“Bad obviously,” Monsi said dejectedly. “I hate it. Because every time I’m done with remote learning my eyes burn and they’re like red.”