The Salida Ranger District Is Inviting Artists To Camp In Southern Colorado’s Forests, Then Make Art About Them

The Salida Ranger District within the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands is piloting a forest artist in residency program aimed at helping tell the story of public lands.

The program includes a week at the rustic and historic Bassam Guard Station and a week camping in the district, which includes the Saguache Mountain Range, the Browns Canyon National Monument, the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Mountain Range and the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness.

"Throughout the years, artists have done a pretty phenomenal job at depicting the beauty of our national forests and natural landscapes," said Ben Lara, recreation program manager with the Salida Ranger District, adding that artists can inspire and teach people about those spaces.

He said the pilot program came about after new staff with similar experience joined the district and proposed the idea. The program is loosely modeled after others in the U.S. Forest Service.

"The community of Salida is fairly arts-friendly," he said. "And so things kind of lined up … and we feel like art can serve as a medium for communicating different messages and connecting people to their public lands, and we would love to utilize the creative energy that artists bring for doing that."

Artists will create under the theme "Before and After," which Lara said could mean anything from changes that come as a result of an increase in visitors due to pandemic escape to the effects of beetle kill.

"[Before and After is] a theme we've kind of loosely used to provide some structure on what we're looking for," Lara said. "But we are looking for some creativity on what an artist, how they view that, what's their before and after?"