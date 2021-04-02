Before It’s Even Introduced, Colorado Gun Owners Want Dems To Know They Oppose An Assault Weapons Ban

Research into the causes of gun violence, and the effectiveness of certain restrictions, has been limited for decades in the U.S. by a prohibition on using federal funds for research that could promote gun control. That has only recently started to change, and new research is underway.

Supporters of new gun laws agree with Hall that one particular policy won’t stop every mass shooting, but they say policies do save lives and chip away at the problem. They say that it’s difficult to quantify the suicides that don’t happen and accidental gun deaths that are avoided.

“I would agree with that if it doesn't trample on anybody else's rights. Right?” said Hall. “I’m one of the good guys, but you want to make me a criminal because you want to take away a right that I hold dear because you're afraid. And I understand that fear, but what you don't understand is the tool that you're trying to ban.”

This backlash comes even though Democrats at the Capitol who are leading the discussions say they are considering many different types of new laws, not just a ban on certain firearms.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Robert Butler teaches armed self defense classes through his company Kenaz Tactical Group at the Pike’s Peak Gun Club east of Colorado Springs and other gun ranges.

Robert Butler, who runs Kenaz Tactical Group Firearms training academy in Pueblo West, said he opposes any new restrictions. Butler trains about 1,500 people a year. He said when the local television station reported on discussions of an assault weapons ban, his phone lit up from people with questions and concerns.

“When you talk about taking away, probably one of the most diverse kinds of weapons or rifles that there are out there, you're going to affect more than just the people you think you're going to affect, which are the criminals, the criminals, aren't going to follow the law anyway.”

Butler is an unaffiliated voter and considers himself fairly moderate.

“I opened my safe, there's eight AR's in my safe, and I'm just one person. They're very purpose-built. My carbine and rifle classes are fully half of my revenues.”

He predicts the pushback on Democrats would be substantial if they move forward with an assault weapons ban, and it will start with him.

“I don't know the answers to everything, but I do know that we're barking up the wrong tree here. No one has done a root cause analysis, where they're starting to make decisions based on emotion rather than decisions based on data,“ he said.

In 2013, voters recalled two Democratic state senators from southern Colorado for supporting universal background checks and limits on high-capacity magazines. Now lawmakers are again hearing from people like Butler in Pueblo, making the case against a ban. Democrats in government have not been completely united on their approach to new gun laws. Democratic Senate President Leroy Garcia is from Pueblo and didn’t vote for the high-capacity magazine ban or the red flag gun law.

“As a Marine Corps veteran and responsible gun owner, I strongly support gun violence prevention measures,” said Garcia in a text message. “The number of lives lost every year to guns is tragic, and with mass shootings and suicides on the rise, we have to do something. But any approach we take must protect people’s constitutional rights as with any legislation we contemplate.”









Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg represents Boulder, and in a recent town hall, he alluded to how tough it would be to pass an assault weapons ban.

“The Boulder County delegation, probably the vast majority of the Denver delegation, are supportive of the most absolute, most aggressive policies one could come up with when it comes to gun violence prevention,” Fenberg said. “Obviously to get it passed, we need more than just us.”

Like Fenberg, Democratic Rep. Judy Amabile represents the district in Boulder where the shooting occurred. She said a lot of talk is happening behind the scenes. “We're looking at everything and it doesn't mean that we're going to get everything done, but the conversation is big and broad. Nothing is off the table.”

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat from Boulder, hasn’t said whether he would support a bill. His past comments and record in Congress do not make it clear how he feels about the effectiveness of bans on buying certain types of guns. In early 2013 he said bans make it harder for Colorado families to defend themselves and interfere with the recreational use of guns by law-abiding citizens. Later on in his career, he sponsored a federal assault weapons ban.

These mixed signals from Democrats, at a time when they control state government, frustrate Dawn Reinfeld with the Democratic group Blue Rising Together.

“As someone who has worked on this for many years and has worked my tail off to elect Democrats, it's a very discouraging place to be, to have to convince people that we need to do what's right on gun safety legislation,” she said.

“So I hope that our legislators will realize that these mass shootings are fundamentally changing our state and they're fundamentally changing what it means to live in Colorado and to grow up in Colorado.”