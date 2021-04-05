‘Not A Box To Be Checked’: Colorado’s 1st Muslim Lawmaker Aims To Influence Policy And Help Tackle Health Care

State Rep. Iman Jodeh has a clear memory from her childhood of going to the Colorado Capitol building with her father.

“I would watch him on the side of both chambers as he would deliver the opening prayer multiple times over the session,” she recalled in an interview with Colorado Matters.

Witnessing her father proudly display his faith and sense of leadership in the context of the legislature is partly what led her to call the very same building her workplace. In November, Jodeh was elected to represent House District 41, which covers Aurora. In doing so, she became the first Muslim lawmaker in state history.

She felt some satisfaction as she delivered the opening prayer herself this January — as a fully sworn-in member of the legislature.

A first-generation American, Jodeh’s parents were immigrants from Palestine who helped found the Colorado Muslim Society in the 1960s — the first mosque in the state. It remains the largest mosque in the Rocky Mountain region.

Growing up, Jodeh spent many hours at the mosque — on evenings, weekends and holidays. “I am proud to continue to attend that mosque,” she said. It also happens to be in her district.

The message from her parents was to aim high. They “set the expectation that there is no ceiling and as Muslims and as immigrants and refugees, we have an obligation to contribute positively to our community,” she said. “Being an elected official is one way of doing that.”

Society at large hasn’t always given the same encouraging message.

“There are realities that I grew up with and that many people of color, brown, black, indigenous communities, immigrants, and refugees, marginalized communities are all facing. And for me that often translated into Islamophobic hate speech or actions.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado’s first Muslim lawmaker, freshman Rep. Iman Jodeh of Arapahoe County, speaks with Rep. Tony Exum of Colorado Springs on the House floor as the Colorado General Assembly opened its 2021 session on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Both are Democrats.

She decided an antidote to the Islamophobia she experienced was to put herself “into spaces where decisions were being made,” all along pointing out, “that I was not there to be a box that was checked, I was not a warm body. I was in fact influencing policy.”

Now two and a half months into her first legislative session, she's busy.

Needless to say, governing during a pandemic has been challenging. The virus and its impacts have taken a toll on houses of worship. It even stopped the legislature from gathering for a time. And it has hit people of color especially hard. Jodeh sits at the heart of those three realities.

“Just like the rest of the world, we were asking ourselves, ‘what do we do?’ We were for the first time closing our mosque that serves over 5,000 people, closing it during Ramadan, not hosting Iftar dinners for our community and for our non-Muslim community. We were not gathering for tarawih prayers or nightly Ramadan prayers. We didn't have our Eid celebrations … We really needed to put the wellbeing of Colorado first.”