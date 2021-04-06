The Number Of Seniors Catching And Dying From COVID-19 Has Plummeted As Vaccines Take Hold

The percentage of infections now occurring among older Coloradans is running well below what had been the group with the lowest percentage: school-aged children.

At the peak of last fall’s devastating surge, those 70 and older were twice as likely as those aged 4-17 to get a positive COVID-19 test. Now, the 7-day case incidence rate of children in Colorado is more than triple that of older adults. The rate for both groups remains below last fall’s high.

And the data track closely with the vaccination of those older than 70. That push started in late December, a point at which older seniors were still catching COVID-19 at a higher rate than school-aged children.

But within a month and a half, the lines on the chart had crossed and ever since incidence of the virus among the oldest Coloradans has continued to drop.

Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

“We've seen cases decline precipitously for people 70 and older to the point now that their rates are actually lower than school-age kids, which used to be the lowest rate in the state,” France said.

“I think it reflects the state’s strategy,” to prioritize older Coloradans for the vaccine shots, said Dr. Jon Samet, an epidemiologist and the dean at Colorado’s School of Public Health, who directs COVID-19 modeling for the state.

“I would agree completely,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado. “Vaccines work.”

“We’re relieved, our members are relieved,” said Bob Murphy, state director of AARP Colorado, one of the state’s biggest advocacy groups, with 670,000 members. “They're beginning to feel that they can go out again and socialize with other folks who have been vaccinated.”

Coloradans aged 70+ accounted for the vast majority of deaths during the pandemic.

The vaccination campaign also seems to have come just in time. The late fall wave crested with the highest number of deaths in Colorado of the pandemic. Eighty people died Dec. 9, many of them older Coloradans. A variety of efforts were taken to flatten the curve, including tougher restrictions statewide, and that could have played a role in downward trends in the COVID-19 data.

In mid-February, coronavirus deaths statewide dropped below 10 a day. In recent weeks, the number is often less than five a day. Though those numbers often lag other gauges of the virus, vaccinations seem to have played a role in suppressing the virus’s lethality in the state.

“We’re certainly seeing a drop in deaths,” Samet said.