CU Regents Increase Tuition, But Federal Pandemic Relief Funds Will Put It Off For A Year

The University of Colorado Board of Regents voted Thursday to raise tuition for undergraduate students by 3 percent, but will use federal relief funds to buy down that increase and effectively keep prices the same for one year.

The vote passed 6-2. Regent Chair Glen Gallegos was not in attendance. University officials proposed the increase in February, citing a need to make up for a budget shortfall of $218 million.

The CU System will use about $22 million of federal coronavirus relief funds to provide a one-time rate increase buy-down to students.

By voting to increase tuition, even while using federal funds to delay it a year, the university essentially bakes in a tuition increase for the freshmen enrolling in 2021 that they and their families won’t feel until 2022.

“It'll be a one-time post-pandemic tuition credit,” CU CFO Todd Saliman said at the regent meeting. “All students who would have been affected by the tuition increase would receive the credit.”