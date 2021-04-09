Teri Leiker Memorialized For Her Sense Of Humor, Karaoke And A Dedication to All Things Boulder

Diagnosed with mild cognitive disabilities while still young, she graduated from Longmont High School’s special education program.

When she turned 21, she was determined to live alone and so with the help of her parents and some disability advocacy programs, she moved out.

To pay the bills, she got a job at the South Boulder King Soopers as a courtesy clerk. In 2007, she saved enough money and with the help of a housing program, she bought her own condo. Her beloved space was kept impeccably clean. It often smelled like laundry detergent, a dryer humming. She had various decorations that changed with the seasons and holidays.

She also loved sports. She competed in the Special Olympics and earned 32 medals in track, cross-country skiing and softball.

Leiker was known for talking to customers — sometimes for lengthy periods of time — about the University of Colorado Buffaloes football team, where she loved going to games.

Her memorial service was held at the CU Events Center and one of the speakers joked that Leiker would have loved to see her own picture on the jumbotron. The CU fight song was printed inside the program at the service.

Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera, Pool Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold speaks during a celebration of life for Teri Leiker at the CU Events Center in Boulder on Friday, April 9, 2021.

She was one of Boulder’s “weavers” — what Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold described as a person who builds connections in communities, someone integral to the fabric of making places what they are.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the King Soopers meant so much to the community because of people like her.

“It’s not the building … it’s just a building. It’s not the food … it’s just food,” he said. “It’s the people … who were there.”

Leiker’s boss Sheri Bosman can’t remember a day Leiker didn’t show total dedication to her job.

“Every morning she would arrive and she would yell, ‘Sherri, I’m here!’” Bosman said, tearfully. “This all feels like a nightmare. I’m so heartbroken and sad.”