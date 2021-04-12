With Or Without Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, Amtrak Says It’s Committed To Front Range Passenger Rail

Just days after President Biden released his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, Amtrak published a map showing its vision for 30 new routes across the country — including one along Colorado’s Front Range.

But with a closely divided U.S. Senate, Biden’s mega plan is no sure thing. And if the $80 billion for passenger rail Biden wants doesn’t materialize or is significantly reduced, should Coloradans resign themselves to more time sitting on Interstate 25?

The answer is no, they shouldn’t, said Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn. He told Colorado and Wyoming reporters on Monday that Amtrak is committed to the state’s Front Range rail project regardless of the outcome of the Biden proposal.

“We believe that our state-supported services are not contingent on just one piece of legislation,” Flynn said.