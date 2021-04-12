This Time Around, Coronavirus Won’t Stop As Many Colorado University Commencement Ceremonies

Claire Teklitz, a rocket scientist in Florida, is among the thousands of 2020 graduating college seniors who had their commencements cancelled last year.

But now, one year after she obtained her degree in mechanical engineering, she’s getting her chance to cross the stage in front of friends and family. Her alma mater, Golden’s Colorado School of Mines, is holding in-person ceremonies for both this year’s graduating class and last year’s. She described graduation as a small, but important moment to celebrate overcoming college.

“College is really hard,” Teklitz said. “There's so many things I like about mine. But it was also really difficult and I'm just so proud of myself that I graduated.”

Teklitz will return to Colorado in May and walk the stage in front of her parents and brother. The School of Mines is holding multiple ceremonies to meet health and safety guidelines, as well as limiting the number of guests each graduate is allowed to bring.

“Mines is pleased to be able to hold in-person commencement ceremonies this spring, and we continue to work closely with local health officials to ensure all the latest health and safety guidelines are considered as we finalize our plans,” the college’s chief of staff Peter Han said.