Colorado Attorney General Hiring Investigator To Probe Accusations That State Regulator Falsified Air Pollution Data

Attorney General Phil Weiser will hire an independent investigator to probe whether employees at the state Department of Public Health and the Environment falsified data and illegally issued air quality permits.

Weiser is seeking an independent investigator to look into whether whistleblower allegations made to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general accusing state officials of ignoring pollution violations last month are true, according to a request for information posted on the attorney general’s website Monday evening.

The independent investigator will be supervised by the state Department of Law — but Weiser is seeking an outsider to conduct the investigation to avoid any conflicts of interest. The state attorney general’s office has lawyers who are legally obligated to represent state agencies in court, including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department’s executive director, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, requested the investigation with the support of Gov. Jared Polis, according to a statement provided by a department spokesperson.

“While we are confident that the division is acting in accordance with state and federal laws, we are committed to being responsive to the concerns raised and transparent in everything we do to serve the public and protect the public’s health,” the department said. “We plan to respect the process and ongoing investigation.”

The announcement comes weeks after three employees from the Air Pollution Control Division’s modeling department said they were ordered to stop looking for surges of specific pollutants. The employees — Bradley Rink, Rosendo Majano and De Vondria Reynolds — said the directive came explicitly from division director Garry Kaufman.

The allegations were made in a federal complaint with the EPA’s Office of the Inspector General on March 30. It asked the office to start a review and audit of the state’s air pollution division, which operates within the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.