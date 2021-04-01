Whistleblowers Claim The State’s Top Air Regulator Had Them Falsify Data. Now Environmental Groups Want Him Dismissed

Environmental groups want Gov. Jared Polis to remove Garry Kaufman, Colorado’s top air pollution regulator, after whistleblowers alleged the long-time bureaucrat ordered modelers not to analyze potential pollution violations and created a culture of approving permits “at all costs.”

A coalition of organizations — including the Colorado Latino Forum, WildEarth Guardians and 350 Colorado — released a letter to the governor Wednesday. The groups also are demanding a review of all other supervisors within the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division and a stop to all new or modified air pollution permits. The letter addresses Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser as well, asking him to investigate whether to bring a civil lawsuit against state employees involved in the allegations.

“This is our Flint, Michigan. Government corruption at the sake of people’s health,” Colorado Latino Forum co-chair Ean Thomas Tafoya said.

The fallout comes as the Front Range struggles to meet federal air quality standards. State-regulated companies release compounds that form ozone pollution, which scientists have linked to heart and respiratory conditions. The pollutant is also a main ingredient in Denver’s smoggy “brown cloud,” which has started to reappear after its heyday in the 1970s and 1980s. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has already named the region a “serious” violator of federal ozone limits.

Whistleblowers allege they felt like they were being told to, "sit down, shut up and stop issuing these reports."

On Monday, the three whistleblowers filed a complaint claiming Kaufman ordered them to stop modeling for surges of specific pollutants at a meeting in mid-March. One of those compounds, nitrous oxide, is one of the main precursors of ground-level ozone pollution.

Under the new policy, the complaint alleges the direction from Kaufman meant facilities no longer had to prove compliance with short-term federal air quality standards. It also halted any review of violations within existing permits.

Kevin Bell, an attorney with Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and lead counsel on the complaint, said the incident showed the state’s top regulators had become impatient with air modelers, who he said have a legal obligation to assess the potential risk of new pollution sources. Faced with evidence of potential violations, Bell said the team felt like they were being told to, "sit down, shut up and stop issuing these reports."