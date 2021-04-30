Suncor’s Outdated Air Pollution Permit Is Up For Renewal. Here’s What’s At Stake

Over the next few days, environmental justice advocates plan to pack a pair of virtual meetings concerning Suncor Energy, which operates Colorado’s only oil and gas refinery in Commerce City.

The question is whether state air regulators should grant the company draft permit to operate its main refinery unit.

“This is basically like a driver’s license,” said Jeremey Nichols, head of the climate and energy program for WildEarth Guardians, an environmental advocacy group. “It basically allows Suncor to be behind the wheel of this large source of air pollution.”

For many advocates like Nichols, the public hearings on May 1 and May 4 are an overdue reckoning for the Canadian oil and gas company. Air regulators have allowed Suncor to operate on expired permits for years. Over the same period, malfunctions have sent clouds of orange smoke and ash over the largely Latinx neighborhood near the facility, sometimes forcing residents to take shelter at their homes.

Those permit violations have turned the refinery into a symbol of environmental injustice.

Lucy Molina, a Commerce City resident and frequent Suncor critic, has spent the last few days knocking on doors in neighborhoods near the refinery, asking people to testify. She said many people plan to send a clear message to air regulators: Deny Suncor’s draft permits outright.

“We’ve been poisoned for too long. We’ve been exploited for too long. It’s time to give this community a break,” Molina said.

Suncor has also prepared for the re-permitting process. The company recently released an improvement plan it hopes will help avoid future pollution violations and rebuild trust within the community.

Given all the moving pieces, here are some answers to common questions about what’s coming next.

Why is the refinery in such a populated area?

Historical records show the oil refinery dates back to the 1940s. The facility at the junction of the Sand Creek and the South Platte River grew alongside Commerce City and neighborhoods in north Denver. Those facilities eventually developed into a pair of refineries owned by ConocoPhillips and Valero Energy Corp.

Suncor purchased both sites in 2003 and 2005. The population of Commerce City has grown substantially since then, but most of the new housing is in the northern parts of the community, far from the Suncor refinery. Just south of the facility, chic apartments and restaurants in the RiNo arts district have popped up along Brighton Boulevard in Denver.

That doesn’t mean the facility has only recently become a concern to its neighbors. In 1978, an explosion at the Conoco refinery sent a 500-foot fireball into the sky, according to newspaper reports at the time. Three people died and more than 40 homes and businesses were damaged.

What is currently happening at the Suncor facility?

The Suncor facility is now the only major petroleum refinery in Colorado.

According to state documents, it’s a major supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel in the state, along with almost all of the jet fuel for Denver International Airport. The refinery also supplies most of the asphalt in Colorado.