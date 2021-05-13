Colorado Group That Helps Direct Money To Victims Of Mass Killings Activated Twice In Two Months: ‘Unfathomable That It Would Be This Quick In Succession’

The Colorado Healing Fund hit a sadly historic milestone this month when it activated twice in less than two months.

“We've never been activated and reactivated this quick in succession,” said Jordan Finegan, executive director of the Fund.

First, it was the Boulder King Soopers shooting on March 22, where 10 people died, including a police officer. The fund started collecting donations right after to disperse to survivors and victim’s families for travel, rent and other needs based on their situations.

Then, on May 9, a man killed six people at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. The fund has since started collecting funds for this shooting, too.

The Colorado Springs incident marks the 13th mass killing nationwide in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass murder as four or more people killed.

“It's been less than two months and it's both really heartbreaking and also just unfathomable that it would be this quick in succession in Colorado,” Finegan said.