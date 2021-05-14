After Polis Threatened To Veto A Climate Action Bill, Colorado Climate Voters And Environmental Groups Reassess Their Support

When Jared Polis ran for governor, Harmony Cummings decided to put her feet to the pavement for his candidacy.

The Denver mom made an early commitment to speak to more than 1,000 voters on behalf of the Democrat. Each time someone answered a door, Cummings focused her pitch on climate change. Polis had made a rapid shift to renewable energy a core plank of his campaign. That fit with her growing concerns about rising global temperatures.

Three years later, Cummings has lost faith in his leadership.

“I was already off the Polis train,” Cummings said. “Now it feels like the train is going off the tracks.”

Cummings was among over one hundred climate voters who joined a rally at the state Capitol Wednesday. The event came after Polis promised to veto a climate action bill working its way through the Colorado Legislature — a move that has frustrated many Democrats and former allies.

A well-funded network of progressive and environmental groups, including the Colorado chapter of the Sierra Club — which endorsed Polis during the 2018 Democratic primary — is now campaigning in favor of the bill the governor has threatened to veto.

The core of the disagreement is how the state should reduce emissions from the private sector. Polis has advocated favored targeted regulations bundled with voluntary agreements. While bill advocates have applauded some of those efforts, they insist the state still needs enforceable limits as a “backstop” to hold companies accountable.

The proposed legislation caps emissions from parts of Colorado’s economy and tasks air regulators with bringing the private sector into line. Polis blasted the plan in a recent interview with the Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board, saying the bill amounts to a “top-down plan” that gives unelected air regulators on the Air Quality Control Commission “near-dictatorial control of our entire economy.” The governor appoints the panel.

While climate voters feel confused or even abandoned by Polis' veto threat, the Governor's Office calls the plan 'fatally flawed.'

Democratic voters like Cummings have started to pay attention. A recent survey showed about a quarter of Colorado’s electorate sees global warming as an animating political issue, similar to abortion for some right-wing voters. In the aftermath of the veto threat, some have reassessed their opinion of the governor.

“I felt like he was good-hearted, but the more I learned, the more I felt like I hadn’t done my research,” Cummings said.

Clare Gallagher, a professional runner and climate advocate from Boulder, has also reconsidered her support for Polis. She remembers the governor’s 2019 appearance at Protect Our Winters, an annual climate advocacy event organized by outdoor retailers. She said the crowd gave a standing ovation after Polis gave an impassioned speech on climate change.

She said it now feels like the governor has abandoned his core supporters.

“It’s almost like he’s appealing to people who didn’t even vote for him with this veto threat,” Gallagher said.