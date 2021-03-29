Democratic Lawmakers Propose Plan To Hold Gov. Jared Polis To His Climate Promises

After more than two years in office, Gov. Jared Polis has outlined what he’s described as a “bold” vision to confront climate change in Colorado.

Lawmakers from his own political party now want to make sure it actually happens.

On Monday, a group of progressive Democratic state lawmakers introduced legislation they say will hold Polis to his commitments. The move follows lawsuits and public criticism from environmentalists, who have grown frustrated with the administration’s pace on the issue. It’s also the clearest example of a policy split among Colorado Democrats, who disagree over the need for aggressive government action to head off the worst consequences of climate change.

Polis has differentiated himself from some other blue-state governors on the issue, resisting fines and mandates in favor of direct collaboration with specific industries like the utility sector.

Democratic state Sen. Faith Winter, who represents Westminster and helped craft the legislation, which was introduced Monday, said it’s not meant to aggravate a conflict with the governor but accelerate his current efforts.

“This is about implementing the governor’s own plan and the good work his office has already done,” Winter said. Nevertheless, Winter added the administration is “not yet” on board with the plan, but she remains “hopeful.”

The governor’s office did not respond to CPR’s request for comment.

The legislation follows up on Colorado’s 2019 climate action plan. The law calls for the state to cut greenhouse gas emissions 26 percent by 2025, 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050. Each of those goals is measured against Colorado’s 2005 emission levels.

Earlier this year, Polis’ office released its final climate roadmap, which laid out the state’s pathway toward meeting those goals. By the state’s own analysis, current policies only get Colorado emitters halfway toward the 2030 target. Additional changes, like a rapid shift to electric cars and buses, could be enough to close the gap, according to the policy outline.

The proposed legislation aims to put regulatory teeth behind those future policies. The 2019 climate action plan tasked Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission with regulations to meet the emission reduction targets. Under the proposed legislation, the panel would need to implement those rules by March 1, 2022.