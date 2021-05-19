Restaurants Are Fed Up With GrubHub And DoorDash, And Now Legislators Are On Their Side

The bill, SB-35, has gained support in both chambers of the legislature, but it hasn’t been fully approved yet. Sen. Robert Rodriguez, a Democrat from Denver, is co-sponsoring the legislation. A representative for the Colorado Restaurant Association said the group is “adamantly in support” of the change.

“This is an issue that restaurants have been calling us about for years,” said Nick Hoover, government affairs manager for CRA.

Outdated menus and lack of permission

Food delivery apps generally operate as gig platforms. A customer places an order with the platform, and then the platform arranges for a driver to pick up the food. In some cases, restaurants work directly with the services to list their food, and the platforms can send orders directly to the restaurants.

But in others, the services set up a restaurant for orders in their system without the knowledge or permission of the restaurant’s owners. Because there’s no formal arrangement, in some cases, the delivery driver must place the order when they arrive — resulting in a longer wait for the food.

“The restaurant might get a call later — the food was wrong, food was delivered late, food was different than what was on the third-party delivery company’s menu,” Hoover said. “That’s how they find out they’re on (the service), and then they have to spend time and effort to get taken off.”

Unauthorized deliveries are common across the fast-growing delivery industry. But restaurants have numerous problems with the system, Hoover said. They may not make their food for delivery, or they may want more control over the process. The unauthorized listings also may have outdated menus.

Restaurants can ask to be removed, and that’s gotten easier lately, Hoover said. But restaurateurs say the lack of control is hurting their reputations.