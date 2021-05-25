WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis To Provide Updates On State’s Pandemic Response And Colorado Comeback Cash Details

By Colorado Public Radio Staff
May 25, 2021
Gov. Jared Polis holds up a face coveringGov. Jared Polis holds up a face coveringDavid Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis holds up a face covering to make a point during a news conference to announce expanded eligibility for state residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Governor's Mansion in Denver.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Tuesday, May 25 at 12:45 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor is also expected to announce details of Colorado Comeback Cash, a program intended to encourage vaccination with incentives.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Colorado is planning to spend nearly $4 billion in federal COVID relief money to shore up the state budget, invest in mental health and affordable housing, and more. Meanwhile, as federal and state eviction protections seem likely to change, here's what landlords and tenants need to know.

Note: The governor's briefings don't always start on time.

