WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis To Provide Updates On State’s Pandemic Response And Colorado Comeback Cash Details

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Tuesday, May 25 at 12:45 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor is also expected to announce details of Colorado Comeback Cash, a program intended to encourage vaccination with incentives.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Colorado is planning to spend nearly $4 billion in federal COVID relief money to shore up the state budget, invest in mental health and affordable housing, and more. Meanwhile, as federal and state eviction protections seem likely to change, here's what landlords and tenants need to know.