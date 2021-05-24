Colorado Will Cash In $4 Billion Of Federal COVID Relief Money To Invest In Mental Health, Affordable Housing And More

Colorado will spend nearly $4 billion from the latest federal COVID relief package to shore up the state budget, invest in mental and behavioral health, affordable housing, workforce development, and recovery and relief programs that Gov. Jared Polis says will “help Coloradans in need.”

Polis joined state lawmakers and Democratic members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol to unveil the package of ideas on Monday.

But despite the broad outline of policy goals, some of the details are still months away.

“The federal stimulus funds that flow from Colorado offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our quality of life, invigorate our economy and help our state recover faster and stronger than ever before,” Polis said. “We've been held back for too long and while no amount of state or federal dollars could bring those that we lost back, we know that we can rebuild stronger than ever before.”

With this latest infusion of federal funds, Colorado took a different approach than last spring when the state legislature was not in session and Polis decided himself how to allocate the money, upsetting some counties and lawmakers. This time he and lawmakers in both parties solicited feedback in meetings across Colorado.

State Treasurer Dave Young says those sessions informed Colorado’s spending priorities.