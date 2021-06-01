And she said despite efforts from the state health department, community groups, churches and others vaccination rates are still lagging behind in communities of color, especially with Hispanics. “I really appreciate the commercials and they're doing stuff in Spanish and folks that, you know, are not just white and that's all really good and super important,” Gomez said. “It’s not really reaching the folks that it needs to reach though.”

Another data point: men are less likely to be vaccinated so far in Colorado (47.1% for men versus 52.6% for women) and more likely to get hospitalized with COVID-19 than women (52.4% for men versus 47.5% for women).

Other data clearly show the impact of the vaccines. The state health department plotted both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations with vaccinations county by county and shared that data with local health officials. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said counties and communities with the highest vaccination rates are seeing the lowest spread of the virus, and vice versa. “Those groups where the vaccination rates are lower, are going to be the groups where the risk of transmission continues to be high,” said Herlihy.

CDPHE The state health department prepared these graphs for local public health officials. They show COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are lower in counties where vaccination rates are higher and vice versa.

The charts clearly show a group of Denver area and mountain counties with higher vaccination rates seeing fewer cases and hospitalizations. But counties like El Paso, Pueblo, Weld and Mesa have recorded fewer vaccinations per capita and hence more people are still getting sick and hospitalized due to the virus.

That means Colorado will likely see a very spotty, uneven pandemic in the months ahead, where trouble keeps popping up among the unvaccinated.

“There are always going to be these pockets of under-vaccination,” said Herlihy. “And those are going to continue to be the communities that are most at risk, whether that's a county, a town, a school, a playgroup, whatever it might be.”

That’s why local public health authorities are working hard to increase vaccination rates.

“There's definitely a strong correlation, especially with just the number of infected individuals. That's why right now my push is on getting people vaccinated.” said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health. He said in the coming weeks the county is planning case drawings for those who have been vaccinated, like the state recently announced.

Mesa County is seeing some worrisome virus trends, like the arrival of more transmissible variants, including one first found in India. Vaccines so far appear effective against variants, but Kuhr said a girl older than 10 who recently died tested positive for the India variant.

“We’ve had quite an increase (in cases). I feel like we're stable right now, but I can't say that we're limiting spread. We're seeing a lot more cases in children, like the state. We have a lot more of (the) variant strains.”

Kuhr said the girl got hospitalized before the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for 12 to 15, so was not eligible for vaccination.

He said most deaths and hospitalizations in the county are among the unvaccinated. Many are adults who have been able to get their shots for weeks. Some are waiting, some have questions. And, Kuhr said, some still have doubts about the severity of COVID-19.

“So, it's sort of ‘my chances of getting a severe case is low.’ There's a lot of misinformation about the vaccine,” he said. “‘I would rather take the chance of getting a mild case of COVID than getting a complication from the vaccine.’”

At Platte Valley Medical Center, nurse Dianna Read said her husband was hospitalized and on a ventilator for two weeks with COVID-19 last year. She said unfortunately many folks won’t take it seriously unless it hits close to home.

“So seeing my husband go through that,” she said, “you can talk about going through those experiences, but unfortunately, a lot of people, unless they go through it, they just don't see or feel or realize how serious it really is.”

Brizendine said in some cases patients are convinced they don’t have COVID-19. He recalled one who yelled at, chastised and belittled staff who were wearing masks and doing their best to care for him, saying “there’s no such thing as COVID,” only to have a deathbed conversion.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Dr. Steve Brizendine demonstrates how a ventilator tube is placed down a COVID-19 patient’s throat in the Intensive Care Unit of Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

“All of us here, working on the frontline, taking care of these patients that are critically ill, saving them, some of them dying, and for people to feel that this is not a true virus, this is not a true pandemic, was highly disappointing, highly disappointing, discouraging,” he said.

Brizendine said he anticipated the mental health impact of treating pandemic patients will last years--but he said providers are able to process their experience through a support group. And after being through the coronavirus battles together, an unspoken link is formed. “It just builds that bond. And then it's a better team,” of providers in the hospital. “It's a teamwork feeling that you can take care of that next patient even better.”

It’s been a long haul and frontline providers are ready for the crisis to be over, Brizendine said, something only widespread vaccination can bring