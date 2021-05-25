The End Of The Pandemic Is In Sight. What Does That Mean For Colorado’s Housing Crisis?

Neal pointed out the current housing market is one significant way in which the pandemic recession differs from the country’s last period of economic pain, the Great Recession of the late 2000s.

“(Fewer) foreclosures closes one channel by which a supply of homes further lowered house prices during the Great Recession,” Neal said. “But the lack of foreclosures is considered a good thing and is not considered a sustainable or desired way of growing the supply of housing.”

Rising building costs have also contributed to a lack of supply and higher home prices. Although the pace of construction was slower in Colorado compared to the rest of the country, the construction of single-family homes during the pandemic increased. It was a surprising trend to see over the last 18 months because that type of construction collapsed during the Great Recession, Neal said.

Coloradans typically make about $10,000 more than the rest of the nation per household, but homes are on average less affordable. The price of a home is about five times higher than household incomes in Colorado, whereas around the country, it’s closer to four times higher, Neal said.

The median price for a single family home in the state sits at more than $450,000, with condos averaging $358,000. The state has seen home values rise by about 12 percent over the last year, according to Zillow. Nationally, home prices have risen at a double digit rate, Neal said.

“The prospect for higher mortgage rates, which, if they're not matched with proportional increases in income, can further weigh on affordability,” Neal said. “We may not see the maximum number of people who want to be homeowners actually be able to achieve home ownership.”

Lack of affordability has left many stuck in the rental market, even as they seek to become homeowners

Coloradans who are looking to become homeowners are likely rent burdened with 30 percent of their income going to rent, Neal said. Most of the multi-family construction through the pandemic has been buildings with five-plus units. Those tend to have higher rents than complexes with fewer units.

“You have a situation in which the typical renter around the state is cost burdened at the same time that house prices are relatively high,” Neal said. “So [they have] less of an ability to save for a down payment at the same time that they're entering a market where home prices are elevated.”

Neal added that people of color — particularly African Americans — typically go into the homebuying process with fewer financial resources, which can compound the difficulty in finding a home. They also face discrimination in mortgage lending, and may find their homes appraised at lower values than white homeowners.