WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis Announces First $1 Million Winner of Colorado’s Vaccine Drawing

Gov. Jared Polis is has announced the first winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing. Four more winners will be drawn throughout the summer. You are eligible for the drawing if you've been vaccinated in the state of Colorado and are over the age of 18.

The drawing is meant to incentivize more people across the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Right now, some 2.6 million people in Colorado have been fully immunized. That's about 45 percent of Colorado's population.

Earlier this week, Gov. Polis announced a different campaign to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination among students ages 12 through 17 — a $50,000 scholarship to help pay for college. Five eligible Coloradans will be randomly chosen to win each week for five weeks, totaling 25 scholarships. The winners will be picked from those who have gotten at least a first dose of the vaccine by the date of the drawing.

Mesa County is having its own COVID-19 vaccine cash giveaway, in addition to the state's $1 million vaccine drawing. Mesa County Public Health will award two $500 cash prizes every week through the end of July. The pool of potential winners will include residents who entered their information on Mesa County Public Health's website within a week of getting either dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who have already received both doses of the vaccine will be eligible to win an even bigger prize. In August, the county will give away a grand prize that gets bigger as more residents get fully vaccinated. As of June 2, it sits at $50,355. The prize is capped at $90,000.